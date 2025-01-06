UConn's Paige Bueckers jokes 'good vibes only' after injury scare in chill fit postgame
The only knock against Paige Bueckers at UConn has been her injury history.
That's why it was extremely scary when Villanova guard Jasmine Bascoe dove into Buecker's left knee, causing obvious pain when the star guard immediately writhed on the floor. The same left knee that has sidelined her for much of her UConn career.
The presumptive WNBA No. 1 overall pick was still visibly shaken on the bench, but after comments from legendary head coach Geno Auriemma and some humor from the 23-year-old NIL millionaire herself, UConn, women's college basketball, and WNBA fans can hopefully exhale.
“The news from what you can tell was not lousy,” Auriemma said after the game. “Let’s put it that way.”
Bueckers then reposted a photo from teammate KK Arnold with the caption, "Good vibes only camera."
“She had some ice on it right now,” Auriemma continued. “It’s like what I said about [fellow star guard] Azzi (Fudd), these freaky things that happen when someone runs into you. Like it was with Azzi, not the worst thing we could imagine. That’s great news considering how awkward it was.”
It's hopefully nothing major for Bueckers, especially given she's already a Nike darling as the first NIL athlete to launch her own signature shoe with the Paige Buckets Nike G.T. Hustle 3, not to mention a bright cross-culture career ahead of her.
Good vibes only indeed.
