Paige Bueckers' 4-word reaction to Nika Muhl's post-surgery photo
Very few things are stronger than the bond between two UConn Huskies, and Paige Bueckers and Nika Muhl continue to prove that at every opportunity.
This weekend, Muhl shared a photo in a massive knee brace as she recovers from surgery to repair her knee after a devastating injury suffered while playing for Turkish club Besiktas overseas.
Muhl has kept high spirits during her recovery and has had support from former teammates along the way.
MORE: UConn star Nika Muhl rocks stunning fit for WNBA debut in Connecticut
The bond between UConn besties Paige and Nika was on display again after Muhl shared her photo update on Instagram, with Bueckers reposting the photo with a message of support.
"Let's get it Twinski," Buekers wrote.
Bueckers knows all about the journey it takes to recovery from devastating injuries. After sweeping National Player of the Year honors in her freshman season, injuries derailed her career before a bounceback season in 2023-24.
MORE: Paige Bueckers' glammed-up mirror selfies from final UConn media day
Now, she'll be there to support her friend along the way.
While Muhl is recovering, Bueckers and the Huskies will have their eyes set on a national championship run as one of the favorites entering the season.
Last season, Bueckers, the former National Player of the Year, averaged an impressive 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. Because of an unthinkable amount of injuries, Bueckers played at all five positions on the court.
Throughout her college career, Bueckers has been named a two-time unanimous first-team All-American, two-time Big East Player of the Year, USBWA Co-Freshman of the Year, and a two-time Big East tournament MOP.
If the Huskies can play to their potential, another All-American nod and Big East Player of the Year honor is hers for the taking, but it's a national title and NCAA Tournament Final Four MOP that is in her sights.
UConn begins its quest for a national championship on Sunday, November 3, against Fort Hays State.
