UConn star Azzi Fudd has quinceañera surprise for camper in heartwarming moment
Azzi Fudd has a knack for scoring points on the court and off of it. She did both with a heartwarming moment with a 15-year-old player at the Hooping for a Cure camp.
The 22-year-old UConn Huskies star is coming off a national championship and quite the offseason where she went viral with a “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” post and the hard launch of their relationship that Bueckers of the Dallas Wings and former UConn star confirmed at the WNBA All-Star Game festivities last week.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers sneaks Azzi Fudd adorable couple moment at very end of IG post
Fudd also launched her podcast “Fudd Around and Find Out” in another big moment.
Despite all the travel to Bueckers’ games, the future senior at UConn is still getting in work even with the camp going on:
RELATED: UConn’s Azzi Fudd shares exciting personal news dropping dramatic new look
Speaking of the camp, Fudd surprised a camper on her birthday who flew from Puerto Rico and missed her quinceañera to be there. In a touching moment, Fudd celebrated the girl in front of the other campers with a birthday sash and having the campe serenade her.
That’s the perfect assist. That’s big-time points for Fudd on that one.
Well done and hopefully that made the camper’s big day even more special.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video
Speaking of…: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad
Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look
Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip