UConn’s Azzi Fudd shares exciting personal news dropping dramatic new look
Azzi Fudd continues to make headlines. This time it was some exciting personal news.
The UConn Huskies champion Fudd has made a lot of noise this offseason while looking unrecognizable with a glam makeover while attending former teammate Paige Bueckers’ WNBA draft night. Speaking of Bueckers, Fudd went viral while posing a “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” phone case on Instagram, which Bueckers herself just confirmed is true while on Thursday’s WNBA All-Star orange carpet.
The 22-year-old Fudd’s relationship isn’t the only hot topic, however. Her purple dress stunner at the ESPYs on Wednesday was also the center of conversation.
Speaking of stunners, Fudd just dropped this exciting announcement: “So excited to officially announce my podcast, Fudd Around And Find Out 💖 This has been a dream of mine in the making, and I'm so excited to work with iHeart and Unanimous Media to bring it to life! First episode drops August 7th. Listen to the trailer now on Spotify!”
What a name for podcast! She also showed off this dramatic new look with glasses a furry coat.
Congratualtions to Fudd — it’s been quite the offseason of news for her with this seemingly the cherry on top.
She’ll be a top 5 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft when she comes out of college — maybe even teaming up with Bueckers again. It will be awesome to see what topics she talks about on the podcast.
