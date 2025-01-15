Ugly Eagles fans stereotype shattered in buried comment from viral Packers fiancé
Eagles fans boo Santa. They throw batteries at opposing players.
It's a tired stereotype constantly bombarding Philadelphia Eagles faithful that they are the evilest fans in the NFL. And every once in awhile, a video will go viral to perpetuate the tired trope and myth.
In walks a Green Bay Packers fan with his fiancée into the belly of the beast of Lincoln Financial Field to watch his team take on the Eagles in the highly anticipated (eventually rather boring 22-10 "no mas" Philly victory) NFC wild-card game. We know what happened. One Philly fan spewed unspeakable filth to the fan's fiancée. It went viral. The perpetrator was found by social media sleuths, received a lifetime ban, and was fired from his job.
As is always the case, there was a little more to this story, especially with some context. First, it turns out the Packers fan, Alex Basara, was obviously looking to create a viral moment, as is proven out by his GoFundMe post to attend the game.
"I've been cursed at, stuff thrown at me, and even my first ever cheesehead ripped off my head and thrown into a fire bin while supporting my team in Philly," he wrote. "But I'm sure as hell not scared to do it again."
Full transparency, this author is from the Philadelphia area. Chester County be precise. Where is Basara and his fiancée, Ally Keller, from? Yep, you guessed it. Chester County.
NBC10 Philadelphia got the first exclusive with the viral Packers couple, and they broke down the ugly incident. Buried in that interview though was this comment.
“Ninety-nine percent of Eagles fans were playful banter,” Basara told NBC10. “The normal [stuff]. I’ve been to 20-plus stadiums and it’s normally like that. [For the] Eagles, [it] is a little bit more harsh sometimes, but it’s all in playful fun. They’ll say things to you but then they’ll shake your hand. They’ll say, ‘Hey, have a good time in the stadium.’”
So a terrible, awful small minority ruins it for the reputation of an entire NFL fanbase. That sounds like every NFL fanbase, where videos pop up all the time of ugly fights in stadiums across the country.
But it's Philly fans. They boo Santa Claus. They throw batteries. To give you a sense of how the Eagles stereotype is perpetuated. The NBC 10 interview was picked up by the New York Post. Their headline: Packers fans describe ‘dangerous situation’ that led to viral vulgar attack at Eagles game: ‘Worse and worse’.
It turns out ninety-nine percent of diehard Eagles faithful, even in the belly of the beast, are pretty cool.
