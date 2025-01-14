SI

Eagles Fan Who Verbally Abused Packers Fan Banned From Lincoln Financial Field

The fan will not be permitted to attend any future events at the Philadelphia stadium.

Tim Capurso

A view of the field at Lincoln Financial Field before an NFC wild card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers.
A view of the field at Lincoln Financial Field before an NFC wild card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In response to a video that quickly went viral on social media, a Philadelphia Eagles fan who verbally harassed a Green Bay Packers fan seated in front of him during the Eagles' 22–10 win over the Packers on Sunday has been banned from attending any future events at Lincoln Financial Field, according to longtime NFL reporter Derrick Gunn.

In the video shared by Green Bay content creator Alexander Basara, the Eagles fan is seen on camera yelling at the female Packers fan—whom Basara said is his fiancee—calling her an "ugly dumb c---."

In an admirable response to the incident, Philadelphia is sending Green Bay gear to the woman.

The Eagles fan's employer, BCT Partners, a management consulting firm in New Jersey, on Monday released the following statement.

Philadelphia will next take on the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

