Ex-Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick makes fun of Patrick Mahomes’ kids’ metal-theme names
Brittany Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes welcomed their new baby, Golden Raye, into the world with the most adorable social media post. Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick had a hilarious comment about the Mahomes kids’ three names after an Andy Reid press conference.
The couple now has three children, all named after metals: Sterling Skye, 3, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 2, and now Golden Raye. While Mahomes has said he always wanted three kids and isn’t sure about having more, he hasn’t ruled it out for the future.
He also returned to practice and coach Reid talked about Mahomes having a third child and mentioned, “add a couple more, we’ll talk” as the coach has five kids himself. After Reid’s comments, the former Buffalo Bills QB Fitzpatrick and current Amazon Prime Video NFL analyst had a funny reaction by making fun of the metal-themed names.
”The fact they are running out of previous metals to name their kids” is the issue, Fitzpatrick said. The real dig was, “I feel bad for Bronze” because bronze in the echelon of metals isn’t as rare as silver and gold.
He then took it a step further and suggested some other names (at the bottom).
Don’t worry, Fitzpatrick, there’s still platinum, iridium, palladium, ruthenium, osmium as other of the most precious metals available for names.
Brittany explained the names and why they went the metal route.
In all seriousness, Fitzpatrick is obviously joking and the names of the kids are beautiful just like the Mahomes family. Congrats to Brittany and Patrick and now he can focus on the big playoff game Saturday in Kansas City vs. the Houston Texans. Then maybe he can think about a name IF there’s a baby No. 4.
