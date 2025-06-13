The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA star Angel Reese crushes 'shady' current teammate in heated exchange

The Chicago Sky star officially has a major beef with her current Unrivaled teammate.

Matthew Graham

Jun 10, 2025; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese talks with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie following the game against the New York Liberty.
Jun 10, 2025; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese talks with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie following the game against the New York Liberty. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Well that escalated quickly.

What seemed like innocent playful banter between close friends and current Unrivaled teammates Angel Reese and Kahleah Copper, who won the inaugural championship together for the 3-on-3 league with Team Rose, are now in an official Twitter feud.

Angel Reese
Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Things had been percolating between the WNBA stars, but they hit a fever pitch today when the 23-year-old LSU national champion and current Chicago Sky franchise centerpiece took a funny jab at the 30-year-old former Sky WNBA champion and finals MVP in 2021, currently sidelined with a knee injury for the Phoenix Mercury, hoping her eyebrows got messed up for "cheating."

No big deal, Copper clapped back.

Then Reese, who has had a rough sophomore campaign, soon came in with the hammer, "oh yeah i forgot to reply to this too… you been acting real shady since unrivaled too. you didn’t even want to speak in phoenix and had to facetime me after smh."

Copper replied, "Lol you actually replied smartasssss!! And don’t even start making up stuff on the net I’m not playing wit youuuuuu."

Angel still wasn't happy: "you right. IM STILL OFF YOU."

It's sad to see the friendship deteriorate, especially since it seemed like Copper was a mentor for Reese during the Unrivaled season, helping her with finishing at the rim. Reese affectionately called her "Grandma."

As of this posting, it seems like it ended with the heated exchange simmering down.

Let's hope it's just two frustrated friends hashing it out in a very public forum.

Angel Reese
Angel Reese attends the 2025 Met Gala. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

