WNBA star Angel Reese flexes rare blue Louis Vuitton purse with staggering price
Angel Reese’s second season in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky is off to a rocky start. Her fit game on the other hand has been at an All-Star level as she just flexed a rare blue Louis Vuitton purse that is definitely catching attention.
The 23-year-old is coming off an All-Star rookie season and expectations are sky-high for her, but she’s shooting just 30.9 percent from the field while averaging 10.1 points per game and 12.1 rebounds — numbers that are all down from last season — while the Sky are just 2-6 overall.
Reese did have her best performance on Tuesday night vs. champion New York Liberty going 8-13 from the floor, scoring 17 points and 11 rebounds. She also scored big meeting Vanessa Bryant and her daughters after the game where she towered over Kobe’s wife and his oldest daughter Natalia.
While she’s been cold on the floor, she’s been hot off of it even with a controversial winter fit at a recent game, and with a Business Barbie winner. Also, this look from Tuesday night:
Reese is all about her baller purse collection, too. In her latest post she wrote, “Every successful person you admire survived a season you didn't see. Idols turn into rivals. Everything becomes about survival.” She then flexed a rare blue Louis Vuitton purse in the Instagram post.
It’s an $11,400 Speedy P9 Bandoulière 40 edition that’s completely sold out in that color, which matches the Sky team colors.
Angel is going to do Angel, unapologetically like the title of her podcast. You certainly can’t knock her fit game with purses like that. As for her basketball game, no doubt she’s working hard to improve every day. It will come. For now, she just has to block out the noise.
