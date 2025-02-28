Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier enjoys 'magical' day out at Disney with family
Napheesa Collier is enjoying some downtime during Unrivaled season — and she’s doing so with family at the happiest place on earth.
RELATED: Sabrina Ionescu, Napheesa Collier's daughter's cute moment at WNBA Finals
On Thursday, Feb. 27, the Unrivaled co-founder, and Minessota Lynx power forward took to Instagram to share that she spent the day at Disneyworld with her husband Alex Bazzell and their daughter, Mila. Bazzell’s parents, Diane and Rob, also joined in on the fun, making for the ultimate grandparents’ outing.
Mila spent the day doing all the Disney activities a kid could imagine. She was photographed wearing a red and white Minnie Mouse letterman and adorable matching ears. She also was amused by a Buzz Lightyear bubble blower.
Collier and family appeared to be on cloud nine as they posed for selfies while in line for attractions and while hanging out in front of the castle. Of course, Collier has every reason to smile. Earlier this month, Collier — who is playing for the Lunar Owls BC during the Unrivaled season — won the Unrivaled 1x1 tournament, with a $200,000 grand prize. Additionally, each of her teammates was awarded $10,000.
RELATED: WNBA stunner Napheesa Collier sparkles in 'business woman' crop top
Fans can look forward to seeing Collier and the Lunar Owls BC take on the Vinyl BC this Saturday, March 1 at 6 p.m. ET. The game will broadcast on TruTV and stream live on Max.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game
Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC
NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season
Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack
Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless