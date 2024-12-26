Cameron Brink swoons over WNBA's Napheesa Collier, family Christmas pics
Rising WNBA star Cameron Brink has had quite the year since her rookie campaign with the LA Sparks was cut short by a devastating knee injury.
Brink got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Ben Felter, who was a rower at Stanford, in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, was named a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, and graduated from Stanford.
Despite her busy offseason, she is also taking to time to appreciate her fellow WNBA stars.
Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier shared some candid Christmas photos with her husband Alex Bazzell and daughter Mila. Collier looked stunning in a high-slit green dress, while her husband was rocking a matching sweater.
Brink took notice of the photos and swooned over the pictures, commenting "Melting you guys are the cutest" with a red heart emoji.
Stars recognize stars.
The Lynx finished the 2024 regular season atop the Western Conference with a 30-10 record. Collier led the team in points and rebounds, finishing the year averaging 20.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.
Minnesota fell short in the WNBA Finals, falling 3-2 to the New York Liberty.
Brink, meanwhile, averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists per game in 15 outings during her rookie campaign. Brink finished the season second in blocks per game, behind only WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who averaged 2.8 per game.
