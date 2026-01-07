UW coach Jedd Fisch's wife Amber slams Demond Williams in scathing take down
In this story:
Well now this is starting to get personal.
Demond Williams Jr. shocked the college football world when the Washington Huskies quarterback announced he was entering the transfer portal after signing an agreement to stay only days before.
In the goodbye note Williams posted on Instagram last night that came out of nowhere, the 19-year-old sophomore specifically called out head coach Jedd Fisch with a "special thanks," also writing, "I'm grateful for the opportunity to be a part of Husky Nation."
It must especially be crushing to his teammates, where he awkwardly added, "The friendships I've made here will last a lifetime, and I'll always appreciate the time we shared." We're not sure they'll agree.
Terrible timing with UW teammates, staff attending memorial
It has since been reported that not only were UW teammates and the coaching staff stunned, but Williams Jr. dropped the portal bomb while most of them were attending the memorial service of Huskies women's soccer player Mia Hamant, who tragically died from kidney cancer.
Reports had LSU swooping in with a $6 million offer to play for Lane Kiffin and the Tigers, although other outlets are reporting that other big-time programs might be in the running for his services too.
This was all happening while the $91 million Ole Miss traitor was hosting No. 1 ranked transfer portal QB Sam Leavitt, who had just been with Kiffin and LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks, also Landry Kiffin's boyfriend, courtside at a Tigers basketball game.
Jedd Fisch's wife Amber slams Williams Jr.
First spotted by college football influencer Ralph Amsden, the UW head coach's wife, Amber Fisch, ripped Williams Jr. in a comment on the Barstool Sports Instagram post from Dave Portnoy this morning, reacting to the CFB landscape with the transfer portal chaos.
We verified that was, in fact, Mrs. Fischer from this post, where she wrote, "Announces during a funeral of an athlete at University of Washington how disgusting! While all of his other teammates were at the funeral!"
Grammar mistakes aside, it's pretty obvious that UW football feels betrayed, and as Amsden points out, despite the posturing for legal action with a "legally binding revenue-share contract with the school," there seems like there is a 0% chance Williams plays for Fisch and the Huskies next season.
Obviously emotions are high right now in the immediate aftermath, but as far as Williams and the Huskies, it's like any bad breakup. It might get ugly, but it's over.
