UW coach Jedd Fisch's wife Amber slams Demond Williams in scathing take down

Well now this is starting to get personal.

Demond Williams Jr. shocked the college football world when the Washington Huskies quarterback announced he was entering the transfer portal after signing an agreement to stay only days before.

RELATED: Demond shocker reported to be LSU swooping in with monster price to leave UW

Dec. 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) warms up prior to the LA Bowl Game against the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In the goodbye note Williams posted on Instagram last night that came out of nowhere, the 19-year-old sophomore specifically called out head coach Jedd Fisch with a "special thanks," also writing, "I'm grateful for the opportunity to be a part of Husky Nation."

It must especially be crushing to his teammates, where he awkwardly added, "The friendships I've made here will last a lifetime, and I'll always appreciate the time we shared." We're not sure they'll agree.

RELATED: Arch Manning’s NIL earnings at Texas shockingly higher than $5.3M original number

Terrible timing with UW teammates, staff attending memorial

Sept. 6, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch greets quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) participates during pregame warmups against the UC Davis Aggies at Husky Stadium. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

It has since been reported that not only were UW teammates and the coaching staff stunned, but Williams Jr. dropped the portal bomb while most of them were attending the memorial service of Huskies women's soccer player Mia Hamant, who tragically died from kidney cancer.

RELATED: Charlie Weis Jr.'s famous dad has odd brag post about son amid LSU-Ole Miss-NFL drama

You will always be with us, Mia 🧡 pic.twitter.com/gFRjhOwGdd — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) January 7, 2026

Reports had LSU swooping in with a $6 million offer to play for Lane Kiffin and the Tigers, although other outlets are reporting that other big-time programs might be in the running for his services too.

This was all happening while the $91 million Ole Miss traitor was hosting No. 1 ranked transfer portal QB Sam Leavitt, who had just been with Kiffin and LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks, also Landry Kiffin's boyfriend, courtside at a Tigers basketball game.

So one of the better QB’s in the portal Demond Williams committed back to Washington a few days ago & signed papers for $4M/Year…then tonight announces he’s entering the portal.



LSU is considered the landing spot for $6M/Yr…and this is all going on while stud QB Sam Leavitt is… https://t.co/toNyqEh0lJ — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) January 7, 2026

Jedd Fisch's wife Amber slams Williams Jr.

Nov. 8, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch looks on during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

First spotted by college football influencer Ralph Amsden, the UW head coach's wife, Amber Fisch, ripped Williams Jr. in a comment on the Barstool Sports Instagram post from Dave Portnoy this morning, reacting to the CFB landscape with the transfer portal chaos.

Demond Williams definitely isn’t coming back to Seattle if the head coach’s wife is calling his actions ‘disgusting’ on a public reply to Barstool Sports main IG account.



This shows that litigation against DW will just be punitive (a lot of people are probably OK with that) pic.twitter.com/SJYkPvxf0g — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) January 7, 2026

We verified that was, in fact, Mrs. Fischer from this post, where she wrote, "Announces during a funeral of an athlete at University of Washington how disgusting! While all of his other teammates were at the funeral!"

Grammar mistakes aside, it's pretty obvious that UW football feels betrayed, and as Amsden points out, despite the posturing for legal action with a "legally binding revenue-share contract with the school," there seems like there is a 0% chance Williams plays for Fisch and the Huskies next season.

Screengrab of Jedd Fisch's wife Amber's scathing take down of Demond Williams Jr. on a Barstool Sports Instagram post | Barstool Sports/Instagram

Obviously emotions are high right now in the immediate aftermath, but as far as Williams and the Huskies, it's like any bad breakup. It might get ugly, but it's over.

An update thread on the Demond Williams situation with Washington, per sources to @YahooSports:

- Williams signed a one-year rev-share agreement with UW worth about $4M.

- The agreement is a Big Ten template document used by all league members and built for situations like this. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 7, 2026

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z

Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair

WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out

Eerie: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party