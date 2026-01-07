Demond Williams shocker reported to be LSU swooping in with monster price to leave UW
In this story:
It's absolute chaos in college football right now for the portal window, and naturally it might be Lane Kiffin at the center of one of the biggest heists so far.
Barstool Sports is especially plugged into the $91 million LSU head coach, and Liam Blutman from the Unnecessary Roughness podcast is reporting that the "belief is LSU is paying Demond around $6 million" to ditch the Huskies after signing an agreement to stay.
Blutman also reports that it stunned Washington players and staff and that they only found out when they saw it reported on social media, leaving UW football in a "collective state of shock."
UW is not letting Demond go without a fight
According to Yahoo! Sports college football insider Ross Dellenger, Washington believes they have a "legally binding revenue-share contract with the school," and that the "university plans to pursue legal avenues."
It's being reported UW's Offensive Most Valuable Player Award winner was being offered $4 million to return to the Huskies next season for head coach Jedd Fisch, who had been a hot commodity as well when there were big-time vacancies open, especially with his connection to the Florida Gators.
Williams, still only 19 with two more years of eligibility remaining, dropped the bomb on Instagram only about an hour ago with a long goodbye note.
His caption accompanying the shocking Dear John read, "Forever thankful for Husky Nation.🙏"
No. 1 ranked transfer QB Sam Leavitt is in Baton Rouge right now
To make it even more awkward, Arizona State's Sam Leavitt is in Baton Rouge right now visiting LSU, sitting courtside with Lane Kiffin tonight attending an LSU basketball game together alongside star linebacker, and Landry Kiffin's boyfriend, Whit Weeks.
If Blutman's report is accurate, that's truly next-level sinister.
As Blutman put it, "Either one guy just got stabbed in the back while at a basketball game or one guy was promised a spot that didn’t exist."
Leave it to Kiffin to provide constant chaos.
