Demond Williams shocker reported to be LSU swooping in with monster price to leave UW

It's absolute chaos in college football right now for the portal window, and naturally it might be Lane Kiffin at the center of one of the biggest heists so far.

Barstool Sports is especially plugged into the $91 million LSU head coach, and Liam Blutman from the Unnecessary Roughness podcast is reporting that the "belief is LSU is paying Demond around $6 million" to ditch the Huskies after signing an agreement to stay.

Dec. 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) sets to pass in the first half of the LA Bowl against the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Blutman also reports that it stunned Washington players and staff and that they only found out when they saw it reported on social media, leaving UW football in a "collective state of shock."

Word from Washington is players, staff all just found out about Demond William’s departure through Twitter/Instagram



A collective state of shock there rn



Belief is LSU is paying Demond around $6 mil



Imo Fisch will fight back hard about this tampering and look to create “chaos” — Liam Blutman (@Blutman27) January 7, 2026

UW is not letting Demond go without a fight

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch holds the LA Bowl championship belt presented by Rob Gronkowski after defeating the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

According to Yahoo! Sports college football insider Ross Dellenger, Washington believes they have a "legally binding revenue-share contract with the school," and that the "university plans to pursue legal avenues."

It's being reported UW's Offensive Most Valuable Player Award winner was being offered $4 million to return to the Huskies next season for head coach Jedd Fisch, who had been a hot commodity as well when there were big-time vacancies open, especially with his connection to the Florida Gators.

Demond Williams signed what Washington officials describe as a legally binding revenue-share contract with the school. The university plans to pursue legal avenues and has been in contact with officials from Big Ten, who draft rev-share contracts for its league members. https://t.co/3HpW5qduSy — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 7, 2026

Williams, still only 19 with two more years of eligibility remaining, dropped the bomb on Instagram only about an hour ago with a long goodbye note.

His caption accompanying the shocking Dear John read, "Forever thankful for Husky Nation.🙏"

No. 1 ranked transfer QB Sam Leavitt is in Baton Rouge right now

Oct. 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

To make it even more awkward, Arizona State's Sam Leavitt is in Baton Rouge right now visiting LSU, sitting courtside with Lane Kiffin tonight attending an LSU basketball game together alongside star linebacker, and Landry Kiffin's boyfriend, Whit Weeks.

The new guys in town….



Lane Kiffin, Whit Weeks, Sam Leavitt all sitting courtside at the PMAC.#LSU pic.twitter.com/D41zKHj9wp — Glen West (@glenwest21) January 7, 2026

If Blutman's report is accurate, that's truly next-level sinister.

"Does that say Demond Williams hit the portal? " (Sam Leavitt)



"Well it's been fun kid, it's time you head out" (Lane Kiffin) pic.twitter.com/AjAPV76uNi — Brad Tejeda (@TejedaBrad) January 7, 2026

As Blutman put it, "Either one guy just got stabbed in the back while at a basketball game or one guy was promised a spot that didn’t exist."

We’ll see what happens with Demond/Leavitt



Only a matter of time



Either one guy just got stabbed in the back while at a basketball game or one guy was promised a spot that didn’t exist — Liam Blutman (@Blutman27) January 7, 2026

Leave it to Kiffin to provide constant chaos.

