Vanessa Bryant gets Kobe, Gigi inspiration before Dodgers miracle Game 1 win
Vanessa Bryant is a huge Los Angeles Dodgers fan. Before Game 1 of the World Series she took a moment to stop for some inspiration from her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi.
Vanessa was seen at the NLCS Game 6 clincher with daughter Natalia having some sweet mother-daughter moments. She also loved the team using a Kobe quote as inspiration in the NLDS series and then rocked a powerful selfie in her LA gear.
Before the start of the World Series against the New York Yankees, Bryant posted a picture of the Kobe and Gigi mural in Culver City, California, with their angel wings for the “City of Angels” in a real tearjerker moment.
Kobe and Gigi tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash in 2020. This is a beautiful homage to her family and she put some big red hearts on the photo. Vanessa, 42, has daughters Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4, and Natalia, 21.
She then posted the 6-3 final score after the miracle grand slam walk-off win for the Dodgers to go up 1-0 in the series. Vanessa also showed off her Dodgers pride in this selfie:
And with family:
Natalia and Bianka have also thrown out ceremonial first pitches for the team in the past. The Dodgers have treated the Bryants like the LA royalty they are. Magic Johnson after all is part of the team’s ownership group and had a special relationship with Kobe and his family.
Will Vanessa show up for Game 2 on Saturday? The job is definitely “not finished” as Kobe would say.
