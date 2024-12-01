Vanessa Bryant’s adorable family Thanksgiving moments with all three daughters
Thanksgiving week is all about family, and the Bryant family shared their adorable moments for the world to see.
Vanessa Bryant, 42, who is the widow to the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, has shared some touching photos recently of her daughters like their Disney Halloween costumes, and her sweet mother-daughter moments with Natalia, 21, at a Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game in October.
With Natalia home for the week from USC where she’s a film student, the family got to spend time together and make new memories. Vanessa snapped photos of Natalia, Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4, all together in different settings.
The first photo looks like they are somewhere like the Disney Thanksgiving parade. Then they went out in the country full of animals and fishing.
They all look so much alike, especially the older grown-up Natalia and mom. In fact, Natalia recently posted another photo where you can see just how much she looks like a younger Vanessa.
It will be 5 years this January since dad Kobe and sister Gigi tragically died in a helicopter crash on that fateful day. Vanessa has done an amazing job raising her daughters and keeping the family tight for moments like these. No doubt dad would be so proud seeing these photos of the wonderful Bryant family all together for Thanksgiving.
