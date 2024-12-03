The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant’s 7-year-old daughter looks just like dad in recent photos

The third child of Vanessa and the late Los Angeles Lakers legend resembles him a lot.

Vanessa Bryant, widow of Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant, accompanies their daughter Bianka, 7.
Vanessa Bryant, widow of Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant, accompanies their daughter Bianka, 7.

While Vanessa Bryant and oldest daughter Natalia, 21, look like twins, her next oldest Bianka, 7, is almost a spitting image of dad.

Bianka was only 3 when her dad Kobe Bryant and sister Gigi tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in 2020. She’s grown up a lot since then, even throwing out the first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

Recently, the 42-year-old Vanessa has shared a lot of sweet moments in rare photos of her daughters like on Halloween in their adorable costumes, and going to Disneyland with Bianka and Capri, 4, and most recently in adorable family photos with all three daughters for Thanksgiving in a country setting.

One of those Thanksgiving photos shows mom and her daughters together with Bianka on the right, and the resemblance to dad is stunning.

The Bryants
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

What an adorable family and a tremendous job mom has done raising them.

Here’s another look at them from Thanksgiving:

The Bryants
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Bianks turns 8 on December 5. Dad would be so proud to see how grown up his girls are.

