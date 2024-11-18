The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant’s adorable ‘Disney Days’ photos with Kobe’s youngest daughters

Vanessa, Bianka, and Capri get in the holiday spirit at “The Happiest Place On Earth.”

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant, widow of Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant, accompanies their daughter Bianka, 7, to the mound to throw out the first pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Vanessa Bryant, widow of Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant, accompanies their daughter Bianka, 7, to the mound to throw out the first pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While she’s been in the headlines lately for her glam fits, Vanessa Bryant is still just a 42-year-old single mom raising three daughters.

The wife of the late Kobe Bryant is a fantastic mom, who has been thrown into an unimaginable life situation losing her husband and 13-year-old daughter Gigi in a helicopter crash on that fateful January day in 2020.

Lately, Vanessa has been seen with oldest daughter Natalia, 21, at a swanky Indian wedding in exotic fits, at a Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game in sweet mother-daughter moments, and with all three kids dressed up in Snow White and Beetlejuice costumes for Halloween.

In her latest post, Vanessa took Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4, to “The Happiest Place On Earth” to Disneyland where showed off the happy girls enjoying the holiday festive atmosphere. She titled it “❤️ Disney Days ❤️.”

They look a lot like mom, too, as does Natalia with her same beautiful smile as Vanessa.

From November 15 through early 2025 at the Disney park is the “Holidays” theme. In a video Vanessa shared, they are on a train through an incredible amount of Christmas lights.

What a beautiful scene. What a beautiful family. Dad Kobe would be so proud.

