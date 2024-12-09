Kobe Bryant’s 8-year-old Bianka gets unreal ‘Star Wars’ birthday from Vanessa
It was a special birthday for 8-year-old Bianka Bryant, and mom shared some of the adorable family moments.
Vanessa Bryant wished her daughter a happy birthday with a heartwarming post about dad Kobe Bryant and the significance of the number 8, while daughter Natalia Bryant, 21, shared sweet memories of of her and “BB” in her post. Even family friend Ciara sent Bianka the cutest birthday wishes.
Mom has shared a lot of special family moments lately like their cute and scary Halloween costumes, and their country style Thanksgiving getaway. Bianka’s birthday was her latest look into the Bryant family’s closeness with some amazing photos and videos of the Star Wars themed day Vanessa posted on Instagram.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia looks like mom Vanessa in post
Wow, that’s almost every kid’s dream birthday right there.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant with wacky fit wishes ‘brother’ Russell Wilson happy birthday
They also looked like they had some fun “ice skating.” Really, Vanessa just pushed Natalia on her ice dolphin.
The family deserves great days like this. They have been through so much, and coming up is the fifth-year anniversary of the death of Kobe and Gianna Bryant in January. It’s great to see the family smiling together and celebrating life’s biggest moments.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Uncovered: Never-before-seen photo of Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld shows pure joy
Wow!: Vanessa Bryant gets unreal Khloe Kardashian gift with Kobe, Gianna tribute
Sick crib: Hailee Steinfeld’s baller $8M Cali mansion has plenty of room for Josh Allen
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game