Vanessa Bryant pens heartfelt note to daughter Natalia with Kobe, Gigi tribute

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia turned 23 on Monday, January 19, and mom had the sweetest note and pictures in a post for her.

Natalia graduated from USC last spring with a degree in film where she had a sweet moment with mom and an amazing tribute for dad on her fit that day.

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant out at dinner together. | Photo Credit: Natalia Bryant on Instagram

She’s put her degree to good use where she was a creative director on a Los Angeles Lakers sizzle video. She even starred in a Nike commercial with New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson for some sick Kobe kicks

Natalia is also a blossoming professional model who recently walked the runway for fashion weeks in New York, Milan, and Paris. She even had mom post about a fire fit, and good friend Ciara drop a two-word reaction to another. Not to mention, she posed with modeling legend Naomi Campbell.

Mom’s birthday post

For her birthday, Vanessa had this beautiful note for her and Kobe’s oldest daughter:

“Happy 23rd birthday @nataliabryant We love you so much! You’re such a blessing and a gift to everyone that meets you. We are so proud of the kind and caring person you are! Wishing you the very best, always. We love you always & forever- mommy, daddy, Gigi, BB and Koko. ❤️”

She then posted some sweet moments with a young Natalia and here here:

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

And then both of them with Gigi:

Natalia, Gigi, and Vanessa | Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

And mom and daughter recently smiling together:

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa also has daughters Bianka, 9, and Capri, 6. Gigi was 13 when her and Kobe were tragically killed in the helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.

No doubt, Kobe and Gigi would be smiling seeing Natalia and the woman she’s become at 23.

Kobe with Gigi, Natalia, and Vanessa | Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

