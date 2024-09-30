Victor Wembanyama Adds 25 Pounds Ahead of His Second NBA Season with the Spurs
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has been hard at work this offseason, adding muscle and preparing for the physical demands of his second NBA season.
Heading into training camp, Wembanyama is now listed at 235 pounds—a significant 25-pound increase from his weight last year, according to Law Murray of The Athletic.
At 7-foot-3, that extra bulk could prove crucial in helping him hold his own against some of the NBA's toughest competition.
Wembanyama, the reigning Rookie of the Year, continues to develop his already impressive skill set, but now he’s filling out his frame to match.
This added weight doesn’t necessarily mean Wembanyama will become a bruiser on the court, but it should certainly help when opponents try to muscle him in the paint.
The additional size is a natural progression for the 20-year-old French phenom, who is still maturing physically as he approaches his 21st birthday in January.
Last season, Wembanyama dazzled with his versatility and unique blend of size, agility, and skill. He averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.6 blocks, and 1.2 steals per game across 71 contests.
His shot-blocking and defensive presence were among the league’s best, but the extra weight could make him even more dominant on both ends of the floor, helping him defend more physically against big men while also giving him more strength to finish through contact.
While it remains to be seen just how much this extra bulk will impact his performance, Wembanyama’s increased mass is certainly a sign of his commitment to developing into a truly elite player.
The Spurs will get to see their rising star in action when they open the 2024-25 season against the Dallas Mavericks on October 24 at the American Airlines Center.
