Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford Shared Classy Moment After Lions' OT Win Over Rams
In this story:
Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions blew a two-touchdown lead in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night but were able to force overtime with a late field goal and then won the game with David Montgomery's one-yard touchdown run.
Goff finished the game with 217 yards passing and a touchdown and got his second win over Matthew Stafford, with the last one coming in the playoffs last January.
The two quarterbacks were traded for each other back in 2021. Stafford has since won a Super Bowl with the Rams while Goff was able to lead the Lions to the NFC Championship game last year and has Detroit primed for another big season this year.
The two quarterback shared a classy moment together after the Lions' win:
Respect.
More From Around the NFL
Published