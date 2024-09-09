SI

Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford Shared Classy Moment After Lions' OT Win Over Rams

Andy Nesbitt

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff hugs Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff hugs Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions blew a two-touchdown lead in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night but were able to force overtime with a late field goal and then won the game with David Montgomery's one-yard touchdown run.

Goff finished the game with 217 yards passing and a touchdown and got his second win over Matthew Stafford, with the last one coming in the playoffs last January.

The two quarterbacks were traded for each other back in 2021. Stafford has since won a Super Bowl with the Rams while Goff was able to lead the Lions to the NFC Championship game last year and has Detroit primed for another big season this year.

The two quarterback shared a classy moment together after the Lions' win:

Respect.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL