Taylor Fritz vs. Jannik Sinner Men's US Open Finals Betting Preview, Prediction and Best Bets
An American is into a Grand Slam Final for the first time since 2006 with Taylor Fritz getting past fellow countryman Frances Tiafoe en route to the US Open Finals.
Fritz will look to become the first American to win a title since Andy Roddick won the US Open in 2003, but this is setting up to be Jannik Sinner's tournament. The No. 1 player in the world is attempting to bookend his 2024 season with a second Grand Slam title after winning the 2024 Australian Open.
Sinner is the heavy favorite ahead of this one, can he make good on it?
Here's our full betting preview:
Taylor Fritz vs. Jannik Sinner Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
Taylor Fritz: +5.5 (-132)
Jannik Sinner: -5.5 (-102)
Moneyline
Taylor Fritz: +310
Jannik Sinner: -375
Total: 38.5 (Over -118/Under -112)
Taylor Fritz vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Pick
Sinner and Fritz have only met twice in their professional careers, splitting the matches, each on a hard court.
This is Fritz’s first grand slam final. While the American has become a top 10 player in the world, this presents a new test for him against the No. 1 player in the world in Sinner, who has been lightly challenged in his quest for a second Grand Slam this season after winning the Australian Open.
Fritz defeated Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals on Friday night, but didn’t necessarily inspire confidence that he can hold up in a high pressure environment, trailing two sets to one before Tiafoe seemingly ran out of gas and struggled late in the fourth set before being outclassed in the fifth.
Fritz faced only five break points throughout the match, but saved only one. While he has one of the biggest first serves in the sport at the moment, his ability to come through in high leverage opportunities has been shaky at best.
Sinner, meanwhile, is excellent at extending rallies, pelting groundstrokes back at his opponents and winning long rallies. Sinner has generated 65 breakpoints in this Grand Slam, converting 29 of them. The points will be there, and Sinner has proven he can make good on them and get ahead on the scoreboard.
The first set will be pivotal as I don’t trust Fritz to come from behind in this match, even with the Americans behind him.
Since a five set win at the Australian Open against Daniil Medvedev, Sinner has won four championship matches in straight sets. I believe that happens again on Sunday.
PICK: Total Sets Under 3.5 (+122)
