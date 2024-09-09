Watch dainty Livvy Dunne destroy king crab legs with hilarious reaction
LSU gymnast and social media rock star Livvy Dunne is living her best life.
On Saturday, she took in the LSU Tigers home football opener at Tiger Stadium, slaying in tiger-print boots and a black minidress. She looks like she truly is embracing the college spirit.
Now, the 21-year-old athlete and influencer took to TikTok to post a video of her taking on a delicious sourthern staple: the crab boil.
The caption in the video reads, “ik a seafood boil HATES to see me coming”. “Ik” is for I know. And boy did she go after those king crab legs like it was a competition and destroyed them. Dunne hails from New Jersey, but she certainly looks like a seasoned vet when it comes to eating crab in Louisiana.
Earlier last week, Dunne took a team bonding trip with other LSU gymnasts. There she showed off pictures of bungee jumping, as well as some bikini shots.
Dunne, who is also dating Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes and taking private jets to games, defintely looks like she is enjoying her fifth and final year of college eligibility.
