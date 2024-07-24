Meet Kelly Villares: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie
In June, Netflix dropped the America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders docuseries that shared "the personal stories behind the uniforms, revealing the ambition and drive shared by the cheerleaders and their coaches through the 2023–24 season."
One of the stars of the series was Kelly Villares.
Unfortunately, Kelly didn't make the squad on her first attempt, but her hard work paid off as she was named as one of the 12 DCC rookies for 2024.
Let's take a look at what we know about Villares.
Former Rutgers Cheerleader
Kelly cheered during her time at Rutgers. After graduating from the university, she continued her cheer journey and auditioned for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
While she faced disappointment after the first year, the hard work and dedication paid off in 2024.
Lifelong Dream
Villares was willing to do anything to reach achieve her dream, even going from blonde to brunette as part of a "makeover" during training camp on the series.
Once it was announced that she was a member of the 2024 DCC squad, Kelly commented on the official squad's post sharing joy that her "lifelong dream came true."
She wrote, “Someone needs to pinch me!!! I am SO honored to be apart of this team alongside all these incredible women. My lifelong dream came true today, and this will be a day I will never forget. Thank you to this organization for allowing my dream to come true😭😭 So grateful for this journey💙💙💙.”
America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is streaming on Netflix now. The series features seven episodes that run approximately one hour each.
