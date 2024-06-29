Meet Madeline Salter: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
This week, Netflix dropped the America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders docuseries that shared "the personal stories behind the uniforms, revealing the ambition and drive shared by the cheerleaders and their coaches through the 2023–24 season."
One of the stars of the series was Madeline Salter, a DCC veteran candidate last season when the series was filmed. Despite some struggles during the audition process, she ultimately made the team for a third time.
The Texas native quickly became a fan-favorite and fans have been eager to learn more.
Let's take a look at what we know about Salter.
DCC Legacy
The series detailed Madeline's family legacy with the Dallas Cowboys. Her mother was a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader in the 1980s.
During her time as a DCC, Madeline met her father, a cinematographer for the organization. The two met during a USO trip.
Unfortunately, her father passed away following a battle with mental health after she had joined DCC.
Achieving a Lifelong Goal
Madeline says in her official DCC bio that she has been dancing since age 6 and began competing when she was 12. Since she was a little girl, she dreamed of becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader.
She attended a "Meet the Team" event in 2018 and the rest is history.
"I have been dancing since I was 6 years old and started competing when I was 12. I was on my high school’s drill team for 3 years and was a line officer for two years. I continued my dancing career at Oklahoma City University with the American Spirit Dance Company and the OCU Pep Dancers," she said.
"I have loved The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders ever since I was a little girl, but when I attended 'Meet the Team' in 2018, I realized my dream of becoming America’s Sweethearts and decided to try out the next year in 2019. I have worked hard for two years and kept my eyes on my dream of becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader."
Madeline also revealed she fell in love with DCC when she first saw the iconic Thunderstruck performance.
“I knew I wanted to be in DCC when I saw Thunderstruck for the first time. It’s powerful. You are getting hyped and riled up before the game even starts" she told Netflix. "I’m here to be part of a great organization that cares about their fans and their tradition. I’m here to show the gift I was given — I’m here to dance.”
America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is streaming on Netflix now. The series features seven episodes that run approximately one hour each.