Drake Maye’s wife Ann reveals TNF furry fit ‘that has nothing to do with Patriots’
Drake Maye and the New England Patriots got past the dreaded Thursday Night Football game with another win — now eight straight — with a victory over the New York Jets. Maye’s wife Ann stood out with her fit that wasn’t her usual game-day Patriots look.
Maye finished the game with 281 yards passing and one touchdown. He also scrambled for 26 yards in the 27-14 final score over the two-win Jets.
Ann, who nearly had a wardrobe malfunction before the game on a different day, has been a winner at Drake’s games like in her all-red Patriots fit, and going head-to-toe in New England blue. She’s also been popular off the field as her cooking TikTok was flooded by fan support in the comments.
RELATED: Who is Drake Maye's fianceé Ann Michael Hudson?
For the TNF matchup, so went with a non-Patriots look because as she said in her TikTok video, “It’s cold, so we are working with what we got.”
She’d add “I know it’s brown and brown like has nothing to do with the Patriots, but I think it’s going to be really warm and I think it’s going to be a fun statement winter coat.”
RELATED: Drake Maye’s wife Ann looks barely recognizable in glam look
Staying warm is key. It was in the low 40s at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, last night.
She showed it off from the game as well:
It’s only going to get colder as the season goes on, too, in what looks like January New England for the playoffs the way the 9-2 team is playing in what could be the AFC’s No. 1 seed.
What will she wear then?
Drake was a superstar for the UNC Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann also went to UNC with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. The couple has dated since middle school where they met, and got married in June of 2025.
Now, she’s his No. 1 Patriots fan even without rocking the team colors for a game.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss