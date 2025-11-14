The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Drake Maye’s wife Ann reveals TNF furry fit ‘that has nothing to do with Patriots’

Ann Maye rocked a winter look for the New England win against the New York Jets where you couldn’t tell which team she was rooting for.

Matt Ryan

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) makes a pass during the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) makes a pass during the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Drake Maye and the New England Patriots got past the dreaded Thursday Night Football game with another win — now eight straight — with a victory over the New York Jets. Maye’s wife Ann stood out with her fit that wasn’t her usual game-day Patriots look.

Maye finished the game with 281 yards passing and one touchdown. He also scrambled for 26 yards in the 27-14 final score over the two-win Jets.

Ann, who nearly had a wardrobe malfunction before the game on a different day, has been a winner at Drake’s games like in her all-red Patriots fit, and going head-to-toe in New England blue. She’s also been popular off the field as her cooking TikTok was flooded by fan support in the comments.

Drake Maye, Ann Michael Hudson, NFL WAGs, New England Patriots
Ann Michael Hudson/Instagram

For the TNF matchup, so went with a non-Patriots look because as she said in her TikTok video, “It’s cold, so we are working with what we got.”

Ann Maye
Ann Maye/TikTok

She’d add “I know it’s brown and brown like has nothing to do with the Patriots, but I think it’s going to be really warm and I think it’s going to be a fun statement winter coat.”

Ann Maye
Ann Maye/TikTok

Staying warm is key. It was in the low 40s at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, last night.

She showed it off from the game as well:

It’s only going to get colder as the season goes on, too, in what looks like January New England for the playoffs the way the 9-2 team is playing in what could be the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

What will she wear then?

Drake was a superstar for the UNC Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann also went to UNC with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. The couple has dated since middle school where they met, and got married in June of 2025.

Now, she’s his No. 1 Patriots fan even without rocking the team colors for a game.

