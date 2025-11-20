Stephen A. Smith: Drake Maye a ‘Liar’ About Not Knowing Cam Newton is on ‘First Take'
Stephen A. Smith took a personal shot at Drake Maye person on Thursday. Not the quarterback who has led the Patriots to a 9-2 record, but the person.
Earlier this week on First Take former New England quarterback Cam Newton said that the Patriots were "fool's gold." Both Maye and head coach Mike Vrabel were asked about this quote. Coach Mike Vrabel brushed off the question while the quarterback had a mild response about how he doesn't pay attention to outside chatter.
"Oh no, I don’t even know what show he’s on," Maye told WEEI. "I think they get paid to make remarks and make certain comments. So, I just worry about what people in our organization think, and worry about we think and what my teammates think. People are going to have different opinions. I’m just going out there on Sunday and worrying about ourselves."
On Thursday's edition of First Take Newton stood behind his opinion, but Stephen A. Smith took offense to Maye's response and then took a direct shot at him, calling him a "liar" multiple times.
"He's also a s a liar," said Smith. "He's also a liar. Pardon the Interruption is the number one show on ESPN spanning 20-plus decades. First Take is the number one morning show, 13 years and counting. April will be 14 years. Don’t tell me you a athlete and you don’t know that. Don’t tell me you a athlete and you don’t know that Cam Newton ain't on this show. You lying."
What an incredibly odd approach to take to the subject.