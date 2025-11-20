Patriots' Drake Maye Addresses Potential Joe Burrow Showdown
Coming off of a calamitous 4-13 season under former head coach, Jerod Mayo, even the most optimistic New England Patriots fan would have not dared to expect the team to have more than doubled their 2024 win total in just the first 11 games of the season, all the while sitting atop both the AFC East division and the conference at large.
Although they stand one-and-a-half games ahead of the second placed Buffalo Bills, who currently sport a 7-3 record, the division is still very much up for grabs.
And one thing that could complicate things further - especially in Week 12's bout against the 3-7 Cincinnati Bengals, is the potential return of two-time Pro Bowl QB and former Super Bowl runner-up, Joe Burrow.
After suffering turf toe during the team's Week 2 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Burrow was expected to miss everything up until mid-December in a three-month layoff.
However, the former national champion has managed to accelerate his injury timeline substantially, with Burrow being a full participant at practice mid-week prior to the bout against the Patriots.
Drake Maye Comments On Potentially Going Up Against Joe Burrow
With the potential of facing the challenge of playing Burrow looming ever more likely as the week goes on, quarterback Drake Maye was asked his thoughts on possibly going head-to-head against one of the long-time best in the league.
"I know he's a great player, he's done some great things in this league and he's fun to watch when they're playing and when he's healthy," Maye said to the media during his availability.
"So wish the best of luck to him for his injury. But at the same time we're competing. So you want to win, and I don't think it matters on who's on the other side, we're trying to win."
The Bengals Pose a Much Greater Threat With Joe Burrow At QB
The Bengals have certainly not been the kind of force to reckon with sans Burrow as they have historically been with him.
Despite upgrading at quarterback in recent weeks, having bought in Joe Flacco to replace Jake Browning as the interim signal caller, Cincinnati have only managed to swing one win since week 2 - a last gasp 33-31 win at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
With Burrow, however, they are a different beast, especially for a New England team that has been very average against the pass (17th in the league), despite ranking as a top-10 defense overall.
