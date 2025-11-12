The Athlete Lifestyle logo

A.J. Brown is winning the charm offensive vs. Nick Sirianni with Eagles fans mad

Never has a Super Bowl winning team been more polarizing amongst its diehard followers than the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sept. 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown (11) against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field.
Sept. 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown (11) against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
It's hard to tell who is more frustrated — Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown or Eagles fans.

I, admittedly, am one of those frustrated Birds followers.

And there is one person that gets most of the blame in my household — head coach Nick Sirianni.

AJ Brown, Nick Sirianni
Oct. 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni hugs wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) after his touchdown catch against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Now to be fair to Sirianni. I've never liked him. Ever since Shane Steichen left the building to coach the Indianapolis Colts, the Howie Roseman-built super team on offense has sputtered much more often than it has flown.

"Fly Eagles Fly" is more like, "Stumble Eagles Stumble."

Last year, was a perfect example. The Eagles finished 13th in DVOA, but they had two great games in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl, so the warts of last season understandably disappeared. (Not to mention it was the defense that had the biggest hand in helping Philly secure its second Lombardi Trophy with the stunning blowout vs. the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.)

Jalen Hurts
Feb. 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now like an embarrassing not-to-be discussed ailment, the warts are back, especially after the embarrassment that was the Monday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers, and the CEO Sirianni and his handpicked offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo, are catching the heat from relentless Philly fans and media, and most of them are taking the side of Brown.

Brown keeps it real with fans while Sirianni keeps it annoying

A.J. Brown
Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine (24) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during the fourth quarter of their game Monday, November 10, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 28-year-old three-time All-Pro went on gamer influencer Janky Rondo's Twitch Stream to play Madden NFL 26, and it's obvious he's not happy with his touches. But unlike the diva antics of past WR1s, he's not being over the top about it.

And when his three-year-old son, A.J. Brown Jr., joined the stream, he said, "This the only highlights of damn football I’m living right now.”

This was after saying earlier that his personal life was good, but everything else was a "s**t show" and to dump him from your fantasy team.

Ouch!

Sirianni, always known for his temper, was noticeably getting annoyed in his press conference today with the persistent questions about Brown, Brown's comments from the Twitch stream, and the beleaguered offense, especially on the questionable fourth down call at the end of the game where it seems like A.J/ and quarterback Jalen Hurts possibly went rogue.

Sirianni says AJ is 'all-in," but is this headed towards another 2023 crash?

A.J. Brown
Oct. 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) waves to the fans after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Sirianni is a Super Bowl winning coach, so he must do something right.

As an offensive mind who was the non-play calling offensive coordinator under Frank Reich, his job as CEO has nothing to do with the defense and Vic Fangio. Sure, blame Patullo, but this is on Nick.

The constant wimpy draws on third and long, not to mention the consistent rudimentary tactics, is a philosophy, not the latest playcaller's problem.

Nick Sirianni
Oct. 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 2023 Eagles started 10-1, but it never felt real, getting embarrassed at the end of the year, losing five of six before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally ended their misery in the Wild Card round, 32-9.

Luckily Fangio is one of the best defensive coordinators in the game, so it probably won't be that kind of drop off the cliff.

Brown vs. Sirianni is the micro issue of the macro problem

A.J. Brown, Nick Sirianni
Feb. 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is dunked with gatorade by wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) and wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. / James Lang-Imagn Images

There is an obvious disconnect between the players and coaches. Brown might be the most vocal about it this season, like Hurts was last year, but it's something that's frustrating the entire fanbase.

Yes, we'll cry on our Lombardi Trophy, but given the star power of this group, it's painful for everyone to watch, especially during national broadcasts.

Troy Aikman said neither team should feel good about how they played after Monday Night.

It's for Sirianni to figure out, because when Eagles fans are restless, not even Big Dom can protect him.

A.J. Brown, Nick Sirianni
Oct. 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrate touchdown catch by wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

