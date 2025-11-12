A.J. Brown is winning the charm offensive vs. Nick Sirianni with Eagles fans mad
It's hard to tell who is more frustrated — Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown or Eagles fans.
I, admittedly, am one of those frustrated Birds followers.
And there is one person that gets most of the blame in my household — head coach Nick Sirianni.
RELATED: Jaelan Phillips' fiancée Samantha gets sad goodbye leaving for 'lucky' Eagles
Now to be fair to Sirianni. I've never liked him. Ever since Shane Steichen left the building to coach the Indianapolis Colts, the Howie Roseman-built super team on offense has sputtered much more often than it has flown.
"Fly Eagles Fly" is more like, "Stumble Eagles Stumble."
Last year, was a perfect example. The Eagles finished 13th in DVOA, but they had two great games in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl, so the warts of last season understandably disappeared. (Not to mention it was the defense that had the biggest hand in helping Philly secure its second Lombardi Trophy with the stunning blowout vs. the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.)
RELATED: Blue Jays hero and his girlfriend Taylor rocking Eagles fits will make Phillies fans cry
Now like an embarrassing not-to-be discussed ailment, the warts are back, especially after the embarrassment that was the Monday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers, and the CEO Sirianni and his handpicked offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo, are catching the heat from relentless Philly fans and media, and most of them are taking the side of Brown.
Brown keeps it real with fans while Sirianni keeps it annoying
The 28-year-old three-time All-Pro went on gamer influencer Janky Rondo's Twitch Stream to play Madden NFL 26, and it's obvious he's not happy with his touches. But unlike the diva antics of past WR1s, he's not being over the top about it.
And when his three-year-old son, A.J. Brown Jr., joined the stream, he said, "This the only highlights of damn football I’m living right now.”
This was after saying earlier that his personal life was good, but everything else was a "s**t show" and to dump him from your fantasy team.
Ouch!
Sirianni, always known for his temper, was noticeably getting annoyed in his press conference today with the persistent questions about Brown, Brown's comments from the Twitch stream, and the beleaguered offense, especially on the questionable fourth down call at the end of the game where it seems like A.J/ and quarterback Jalen Hurts possibly went rogue.
Sirianni says AJ is 'all-in," but is this headed towards another 2023 crash?
Sirianni is a Super Bowl winning coach, so he must do something right.
As an offensive mind who was the non-play calling offensive coordinator under Frank Reich, his job as CEO has nothing to do with the defense and Vic Fangio. Sure, blame Patullo, but this is on Nick.
The constant wimpy draws on third and long, not to mention the consistent rudimentary tactics, is a philosophy, not the latest playcaller's problem.
The 2023 Eagles started 10-1, but it never felt real, getting embarrassed at the end of the year, losing five of six before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally ended their misery in the Wild Card round, 32-9.
Luckily Fangio is one of the best defensive coordinators in the game, so it probably won't be that kind of drop off the cliff.
Brown vs. Sirianni is the micro issue of the macro problem
There is an obvious disconnect between the players and coaches. Brown might be the most vocal about it this season, like Hurts was last year, but it's something that's frustrating the entire fanbase.
Yes, we'll cry on our Lombardi Trophy, but given the star power of this group, it's painful for everyone to watch, especially during national broadcasts.
Troy Aikman said neither team should feel good about how they played after Monday Night.
It's for Sirianni to figure out, because when Eagles fans are restless, not even Big Dom can protect him.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss