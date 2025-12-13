The 2025 season for the Indianapolis Colts took a turn for the worse when surging starter Daniel Jones went down with a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Once the team realized they didn't have Anthony Richardson Sr. (on Injured Reserve - orbital bone), and that Riley Leonard had a knee injury, the team scrambled for solutions.

This ended with the franchise signing an NFL legend Philip Rivers, who is now out of retirement to try and save the season.

The NFL world isn't just stunned, but also incredibly critical of this move, and with good reason. The last time Rivers played was 2020 and despite having great numbers, his arm strength was falling off.

Now, five years removed from the pros, Rivers will embark on a journey to take over Indy's offensive reigns and improbably save the season.

However, the Seattle Seahawks are difficult for even the best QBs in the current NFL, let alone the 44-year-old Rivers.

It could be okay, great, bad, horrific, or outrageous, but it's time for a prediction. Here is my take on how the Hall of Fame hopeful Rivers will play on Sunday at Lumen Field.

How it Can Go Well

Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws the ball against the Houston Texans in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The good thing for Rivers is that he knows Shane Steichen's scheme like it's a daily routine. Rivers has stayed in communication with Steichen regarding football knowledge throughout his retirement.

Also, Rivers implemented the same playbook that Steichen uses for his son Gunnar's high school football squad at St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Alabama.

This gives Rivers a near-seamless transition to QB for this game. The questions don't arise when discussing his knowledge, football IQ, ability to read defenses, and adjust plays on the fly.

In fact, in those areas, Rivers can likely still hang with the best of them in today's NFL. The biggest inquiry resides with his physicals.

One small tidbit we learned today is that Colts coach Shane Steichen took the temperature of his veteran leaders before pulling the trigger on signing Philip Rivers. Here’s the reaction he got: pic.twitter.com/KC9sngm7qU — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) December 13, 2025

The best way for things to go Rivers' way is to get the ground attack rolling with Jonathan Taylor. It will have to be persistent, given that Seattle boasts one of the best run defenses in the league.

If this can become rhythmic, Rivers can then use quick passes to get himself into a groove, allowing for possible bigger throws down the field to names like Alec Pierce.

But, with Rivers, I'm looking at tight end Tyler Warren and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) stands on the field during pregame warmups against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Rivers played with the likes of Antonio Gates, Hunter Henry, and Jack Doyle, so he loves his tight ends. If Rivers wants to get comfortable, it will lie in if he can find Warren often.

As for Pittman, Rivers played with the veteran pass-catcher during his rookie year in 2020. It won't be hard to reinstate that rapport.

If these plans can lay out effectively, Rivers can look better than his 44-year-old tag indicates he might.

But, given how slow he is and the possible rust to shake off, it will be key to achieve most of, if not all of these goals.

How it Can Go Badly

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) drops back to pass Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, during practice at the Colts training facility in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colts fans may cringe when I follow up this subject line with, 'in every way.'

Rivers' story returning is awesome, and his ties with Indianapolis make it understandable why the franchise is turning to him.

Many have forgotten since this squad has been drowning in criticism since beginning this three-game losing streak, but the Colts are 8-5 and sit at the eighth seed in the AFC.

In short, the Colts can't just lie down and die; there's still a chance. But, for Rivers to return and succeed is an uphill battle. Pair that with that his opponent is the Seahawks, and it's harder than ever.

The way this goes badly the fastest is if Indy can't stop Seattle's relentless defensive trenches. Names like Leonard Williams, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Byron Murphy II are beasts.

But it doesn't stop there for Seattle, as one Ernest Jones IV resides at the second level and has played insanely well in coverage, boasting a team-best five picks on the year.

Then, there are Seattle's fantastic cornerbacks to deal with. Talents like Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon reside in the secondary. Not to be forgotten is also safety Coby Bryant, who's compiled three picks.

The Seahawks have matched last season’s win total with 4 games still to play.



Mike Macdonald is definitely a candidate for COTY.



The defense is finally healthy, top-3 in the league & they aren’t 2 or 3.



LETS. GO. ALL. THE. WAY.



Happy Blue Friday 🫵🏽pic.twitter.com/vQrnI3auBB — le spoon (@FDT4EVUR) December 12, 2025

It's simple, there are far too many ways that are realistic for Rivers to be destroyed by Seattle for just a few reasons to be laid out.

What if his passes aren't the same they were before? What if he's unable to navigate the pocket quickly enough? What if Indy gets behind and Rivers has throw repeatedly throw into this hornet's nest of defenders?

Rivers is a legend, and a Hall of Fame candidate through and through, but age is undefeated, and QBs typically fall off a cliff when discussing prime versus regression.

Rivers has the mind to keep going in the NFL, but he's out of shape, been away far too long, and is so immobile that the Seahawks shouldn't have to worry about much.

It's not to say don't believe in Philip, the man is the definition of toughness, never quit, and grit. But, this is arguably the worst team for him to return to play against after five years.

The Verdict

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) warms up Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, during practice at the Colts training facility in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I just don't see this going well. At all.

Rivers is one of the greatest to ever throw a football, and he has the insane career numbers, as well as win-loss record, to back that up.

But when mixing his time away, out of shape nature, and tenacious Seahawks opponent, I'm not expecting much from Rivers.

I'd say that I'm even being nice with this stat line. But, it's 'any given gameday' in the NFL. Perhaps Rivers will shut people like me up and soar to heights that include an upset victory on Sunday from Lumen Field.

Prediction:

19/37 completions

209 passing yards

2 passing TDs

2 interceptions

5 sacks taken

1 fumble lost

44 year old Philip Rivers still got some life in that arm

pic.twitter.com/9klytK3nZp — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 12, 2025

