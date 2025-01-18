WNBA's Aaliyah Edwards, NBA legend Steve Nash link up at Unrivaled opener
It was a party in Miami on Friday night, with the revolutionary Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league officially tipping off with an opening night doubleheader at Wayfair Arena.
In the very first game of the inaugural season, Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls and Breanna Stewart's Mist BC went head-to-head in a battle between the two league co-founders.
When it was all said and done, WNBA legend Skylar Diggins-Smith sealed the deal with a game-winning three-pointer to give the Owls the win.
Following the game, Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards, who plays for Mist BC, didn't let the result get her down because she was able to link up with an NBA legend and countryman, Steve Nash, for a courtside pic.
"Such an honor meeting you, [Steve Nash] ! A true legend," Edwards wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for the words of encouragement and for paving the way.
"Hoping to see more Canadians pull up and support [Unrivaled]!!!! Let’s go Misties!"
Edwards was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics after a stellar career at UConn. During her rookie season, Edwards averaged 7.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.
The Mist return to action on Monday, January 20, against Laces BC. Tip-off is set for 9:15 p.m. ET in the nightcap of a TNT doubleheader.
