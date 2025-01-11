WNBA's DiJonai Carrington gets special gift for Marina Mabrey to help cooking skills
If there is one thing we have learned about the WNBA stars currently preparing for the inaugural season of Unrivaled, a highly-anticipated 3x3 women's basketball league launching this month in Miami, it's that they are having a lot of fun.
DiJonai Carrington and Connecticut Sun teammate Marina Mabrey are among the players in Florida gearing up for the league, and a hilarious exchange on social media brought another viral moment.
Mabrey, who has been living her best life in Miami, took to social media to show she "can finally cook" with the bare basics of salt, pepper, and avocado oil.
MORE: Angel Reese playfully trolls WNBA's Marina Mabrey dance moves to Gelo Ball viral song
Carrington jokingly trolled Mabrey by replying, "BAHAHAHAHAHAHA dawg, I spit my drink out. wtf are you making with these 3 things bro??? I gotta get you right." And the WNBA Most Improved Player delivered.
Later in the night, Carrington caught up with Mabrey with a special delivery.
Carrington pulled up to the practice court with a Louis V gift bag to give Mabrey her gift. Inside the bag were the actual seasoning essentials: Lawry's, garlic salt, Tony Chachere's Creole seasoning, and more.
That's good looking out from a teammate right there.
DiJonai will be suiting up for Mist BC in Unrivaled alongside WNBA stars like Breanna Stewart, Jewell Lloyd, Rickea Jackson, and more.
Mabrey will be hitting the court for Phantom BC along the likes of Sabrina Ionescu, Natasha Cloud, Satou Sabally, and Britney Griner.
Unrivaled officially kicks off on Friday, January 17 with a doubleheader on TNT. The action continues throughout the weekend with doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday, airing on truTV and TNT respectively.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars
Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard
Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend
QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots
One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’