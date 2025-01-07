WNBA star Cameron Brink dances showing off six-pack with LA Sparks teammate
Cameron Brink definitely loves to dance and slay fits — she did both in her latest TikTok video but with a Los Angeles Sparks teammate this time.
The 23-year-old forward, who just showed off her Unrivaled 3x3 league Lunar Owls uniform despite not playing until next year, has even danced before with Mama Brink for fun.
After wishing her fiancé and “love of her life” Ben Felter a heartfelt birthday post where she crushed a shoestring-strap dress, Brink got together with Sparks teammate and Unrivaled league participant Rae Burrell for some dancing fun on TikTok where Brink did show off her six-pack abs.
Brink and the 24-year-old Burrell look like they are having a good time. Rae will play for the Vinyl BC team in Miami when the Urivaled league tips off.
If the duo brings this kind of chemistry to the Sparks next season they could be in for a new dynamic duo over there.
Brink finished her rookie season averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds before it was cut short by a torn ACL in June. Burrell, meanwhile, averaged 5.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in a more limited role.
It’s good to see Brink moving and grooving on that knee with her dance moves like that with her teammate.
