Cameron Brink and stylish mom have boot showdown in fantastic fits shopping

Cameron Brink and her mom look alike and dress alike.
The Los Angeles Sparks star has slayed her fits all year like her Wheel of Fortune miniskirt, and her tiny minidress and heels look for her recent Stanford gradation.
While the 22-year-old had her season cut short with an ACL injury, it hasn’t stopped her from having an epic offseason like at Paris Fashion Week where she wore a head-to-tie leopard-print fit, and then had boyfriend Ben Felter propose to her. She even posed in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue where she wowed in a white bikini.
It also hasn’t stopped her from dancing with mom Michelle-Bain Brink, who “ate her up” in a dance off. For the holidays, Cameron wore a familiar look in plaid mini-shorts and a midriff top. It was all about the same boots look, though, for the mother-daughter duo.
They really look alike and have a good sense of fashion.
Cameron is back to working out and preparing for season two, sporting a nasty scar on her injured knee. That’s not holding back the WNBA fit queen from slaying her looks with her mom by her side. The Brinks are clearly winning the holidays together.
