Cameron Brink’s mom ‘ate her up’ looking like sisters in TikTok dance
Cameron Brink has crushed with her looks all year long. Now, we know she gets them from: Her mom.
The Los Angeles Sparks forward is a WNBA fashion MVP with her 6-foot-4 frame and crazy abs. She slayed offseason fits like her head-to-toe leopard-print stunner, along with her Wheel of Fortune miniskirt and boots combo that stole the show, and finally jaw-dropping white bikini poses for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
Brink also just upstaged new coach Lynne Roberts’ team welcome with her incredible fit.
RELATED: Cameron Brink flexes huge ice engagement ring in casual selfie
In her latest TikTok video, the 22-year-old Brink and mom Michelle Bain-Brink do a dance off where Cameron said, “mama Brink ate me up.” Mama sure had the moves down and they totally could pass for sisters.
RELATED: Cameron Brink kills it in sick custom Lakers special City Edition jersey
Mama Brink isn’t playing around with her moves. She may not be as tall as her daughter, but the hair and face resemblance is almost identical.
Cameron is working hard to get back on the court while flexing her abs in her latest workout post, and the knee with the nasty scar looks really good with her dance moves in this video.
The Sparks should certainly be encouraged. Maybe they should also sign mama Brink cause she’s equally as impressive.
