WNBA star Cameron Brink stuns in shoestring-strap dress for fiancé’s birthday
Cameron Brink just celebrated her birthday on New Year’s Eve in a stunning glow-in-the-dark dress. Now it was her fiancé Ben Felter’s birthday on Monday and while Brink made sure he felt the love, she definitely upstaged him in another fit stunner.
The Los Angeles Sparks star shared her huge engagement news to Felter at the end of September after his epic proposal, and since then has been flashing her huge ring around while of course crushing her fits like her winning look in a miniskirt and knee-high boots on Wheel of Fortune.
RELATED: Cameron Brink drops surprising nickname for her fiancé on 23rd birthday
Brink, 23, is still recovering from the ACL injury and surgery that ended her season for the Sparks in June, but on Sunday debuted her Lunar Owls uniform for the new 3x3 Unrivaled league that starts in just days that she won’t play in until 2026.
On Monday, she took the time to make sure her man felt loved on his birthday on Instagram and wrote, “happy birthday to the love of my life 🤍🎂.” She then dropped a stunning look in her shoestring-strap white dress.
RELATED: Cameron Brink reveals one Christmas wish in furry minidress show stopper
Felter replied, “I feel so loved.” Even the Sparks commented, “Our favorite Capricorn couple 😍💜.”
Brink certainly knows how to slay a white dress as well as she did for her Stanford graduation in December in a minidress and heels.
Felter and Brink met at said Stanford and have been together since 2021.
Happy birthday to Ben Felter.
