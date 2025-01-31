Cameron Brink stuns in black leather miniskirt, thigh-high boots while revealing abs
Being 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink is hard to miss. Throw in a fire leather fit in Paris and she definitely turned heads.
The Los Angeles Sparks forward didn’t let a knee injury and surgery prevent her from being a fit All-Star all offseason like her miniskirt on Wheel of Fortune, and her white minidress and custom heels for her Stanford graduation, and recently her fire-red miniskirt she also wore in France.
Brink was in France for Paris Fashion Week and to take in the NBA Paris Games where she shocked by standing next to 7-foot-3 Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.
On her Instagram, Brink shared the best of her trip and this black leather miniskirt and thigh-high boots definitely is at the top of the list.
She’s crushing those abs as well.
Brink is also working hard to recover from the ACL injury that ended her rookie season early in June, putting up shots in short shorts.
While she couldn’t play for the Lunar Owls in the new Unrivaled league either, Brink will be ready for the WNBA season and new teammate Kelsey Plum. Brink is always ready to bring it with her fit game and continues to be an MVP in that category this offseason.
