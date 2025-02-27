6-foot-4 Cameron Brink has strong opinion on how short Kevin Hart really is
Kevin Hart’s height is always a subject of public curiosity, with various reports ranging from 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-5. 6-foot-4 WNBA star Cameron Brink says how tall she believes he is after meeting him.
The Los Angeles Sparks star makes most players, let alone people, look small. She recently dwarfed new teammate Kelsey Plum, and made another actor in Jamie Foxx look tiny standing back-to-back. The only time we’ve actually seen Brink look short is next to San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama, but that’s everyone next to him.
RELATED: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over teammates in crazy photo standing on stairs
During NBA All-Star weekend this month, Hart was dwarfed by WNBA stars DiJonai Carrington, Rickea Jackson, and Aaliyah Edwards, and trolled by Jackson over his height. It’s not the first time something like this has happened as Hart is virtually cropped out of photos when he poses with athletes. Just look as this viral one with NBA star Kevin Durant and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.
In her new podcast “Straight to Cam” co-hosted by Steph Curry’s sister Sydel Curry, Brink dishes on how tall she thinks he really is after meeting him. “He’s under 5-4 for sure,” Brink said. She’d go on to say, “That man is 5-2.” She also recalled the time she met him and took the picture below and Hart exclaimed, “I don’t care, I own it” when talking about his height. Scroll through to see her full interview.
RELATED: WNBA's Cameron Brink rocks miniskirt in photo with Malika Andrews' giant dog
That’s hilarious. Brink also said in the video she’s actually 6-foot-5 despite being listed at 6-foot-4, and was probably 6-foot-7 with heels on in that photo.
However tall Brink is, and however short Hart is, she’s tall and he’s not.
