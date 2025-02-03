WNBA star Satou Sabally celebrates Mercury trade in jaw-dropping miniskirt, boots fit
Satou Sabally has a new home, and with it a new stunning fit.
The former Dallas Wings star was traded in a three-team deal with the Indiana Fever to the Phoenix Mercury. Phoenix gets Sabally, Kalani Brown and Sevgi Uzun. Dallas gets Ty Harris, NaLyssa Smith (via Indy) the rights to Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and the No. 8 pick from Indy. Indiana gets Sophie Cunningham and the No. 19 pick.
Sabally had said after her fifth season with Dallas she wished to be traded, and her wish has come true. The 26-year-old, who played for Germany in the Olympics, is now taking part in the new 3x3 Unrivaled league for the Phantom Basketball Club where she reunited with former Oregon Ducks teammate Sabrina Ionescu.
RELATED: WNBA's Satou Sabally links with Jimmy Butler, rocks jersey courtside
Sabally has brought her WNBA fit All-Star game with her to Unrivaled in Miami with her ab-revealing crop top and hidden tattoo, and her stunning miniskirt look.
To celebrate her big trade, Sabally dropped another fire miniskirt fit and wrote, “The sun is in Mercury.” Scroll though to see the full look.
Last season Sabally averaged 17.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game.
Phoenix is getting a two-time All-Star and a bonafide fit star all in one. Congrats to Satou Sabally on her new WNBA move.
