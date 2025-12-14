Livvy Dunne turns heads in jean shorts fit drinking beer at Disney early morning

Livvy Dunne and boyfriend Paul Skenes hit up “The Most Magical Place on Earth” where the influencer and former LSU gymnast turned heads in her fit while crushing some early morning drinks.

Skenes is in full offseason mode after he won the Cy Young Award for the Pittsburgh Pirates on a night Dunne upstaged him with her dress and he struggled to put together furniture like most of us when they purchased their first hiome in Florida. They also were seen in Hawaii where Dunne did an isane backflip off a boat to the delight of their friends.

Dunne, 23, away from college athletics after her five-year career for the Lady Tigers, has focused on modeling and brand deals, and was seen as several of Skenes’ games including a trip to Colorado where she crushed in some jean shorts, and repeated it in this look with the boots.

Livvy Dunne/Instagram

She’d bring back the jean shorts with the Minnie Mouse ears on while crushing a beer early in the morning. She wrote on her Instagram post, “we’re not morning people *us in the park at 8am*”

Livvy Dunne (left) and friend | Livvy Dunne/Instagram

She’d also post with Skenes at the park while enjoying another adult beverage.

Livvy Dunne/Instagram

It looks like she’s having a good time. Hopefully she holds down those drinks on the rides.

Livvy Dunne/Instagram

