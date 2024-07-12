Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Dodged Question About Team USA Snub at ESPY Awards
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown kept his drama off the red carpet at Thursday night’s ESPY Awards.
One day after the United States men’s Olympic basketball team chose Brown’s teammate, Derrick White, to replace Kawhi Leonard on its 12-man squad, Brown refused to entertain suggestive questions from former NFL quarterback Cam Newton about his arguable snub.
“How do you feel about the USA team right now, bro,” Newton asked Brown. “Why aren’t you there? Do you feel a way?”
“I ain’t really got no comment, you know what I mean,” Brown said. “I got my beautiful date right there.”
“He’s trying to deflect, ladies and gentlemen,” Newton said.
Brown’s decision to stay mum comes after the Celtics forward posted a series of cryptic tweets that seemed to suggest he was snubbed from Team USA due to his past criticism of Nike, the team’s official sponsor.
“Im not afraid of you or your resources,” Brown posted on Thursday.
Brown, who won 2024 NBA Finals MVP during the Celtics’ title run, ended up taking home the ESPY for “Best Championship Performance.” The three-time All-Star averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists in the five-game series victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
Three Celtics players—White, Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday—will represent Boston for Team USA in this summer’s Paris Olympics as the team chases its fifth straight Olympic gold.