Bo Nix's wife Izzy, Broncos WAGs & QBs enjoy matching pj party with hilarious socks
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has been among the most impressive offensive rookies in the NFL this season, and his wife Izzy has been supporting him every step of the way.
This season, Nix became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history with four touchdown passes, zero interceptions, 300+ passing yards, and a completion percentage above 80 percent for a single game.
After his performance during his rookie campaign, Nix deserves some quality R&R for the holiday and that's exactly what he's doing for Christmas along with his fellow Broncos quarterbacks and their wives.
MORE: Bo Nix's wife Izzy swoons over Broncos QB's breakout performance
Izzy shared photos from a get-together ahead of the holiday where the Broncos quarterback trio -- Bo, Zach Wilson, and Jarrett Stidham -- were joined by their wives or girlfriends -- Izzy, Nicolette Dellanno, and Kennedy -- in some matching pajamas.
The best part? The WAG socks that were gifted to the quarterbacks.
Kennedy also shared a photo with the caption, "Weekly QB dinner but make it Christmas."
"Make it Christmas" was a success. That is some quality team bonding, and you have to appreciate the custom touch.
Izzy and Bo met at Auburn University in the summer of 2020 when he was the team's star quarterback and she was a cheerleader. The two have been inseparable since and were eventually married in the summer of 2022.
Up next for the Broncos, who are on the cusp of a Wild Card berth, is a trip to Cincinnati to face off against the Bengals on Saturday, December 28.
