Jordan Poyer, Rachel Bush go ‘Good Cop, Bad Cop’ for Halloween
Rachel Bush has been turning up the heat all NFL season with her outfits — Halloween was no different.
The model wife of Miami Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer has previously shown off a tiny bikini photo that will literally make you turn you head, and teased a stunning fit from a sick Italian villa.
For a Halloween party, Poyer and Bush raised the temperature in Miami with their costumes. The duo went as “Good Cop” (Poyer) and “Bad Cop” (Bush) in a sizzling photo.
RELATED: Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld host Halloween 'circus' as ringmaster couple
Here’s a couple other looks with Bush and her friends from the night.
Yea, you gotta love Halloween and celebrities going all out. Poyer was more like “Good SWAT” with his SWAT team uni.
RELATED: NFL WAG Alix Earle unrecognizable in freaky Halloween costume
Bush, 26, is quite the social media influencer with 4.1 million followers on Instagram and it’s easy to see why.
She and Poyer, 33, initially met after he slid into some DMs on Twitter (now X) and began dating in 2015. The power couple were married in 2018 in a ceremony in Jamaica. They have one daughter together named Aliyah, who was born in December of 2016.
Poyer has 35 tackles for the now 2-5 Dolphins. While the team is cold, Poyer and Bush just turned up the temperature in Miami with their Halloween fits.
