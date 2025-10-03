Matt Shaw's wife Danielle shares Cubs celebration bear-hug glee with her husband
Matt Shaw hasn't exactly been Mr. October so far, but he and his wife Danielle celebrated like every Chicago Cubs fan anyway.
RELATED: Anthony Volpe's girlfriend Elle Jowett turns heads in Yankees celebration
The Cubs third baseman is still hitless for the MLB playoffs, including a very forgettable three-strikeout performance in the must win Game 3 against the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card series, which Chicago won 3-1 with a controversial strike call in the ninth inning to put the game away. (Padres players had to be held back as the umpires left the field.)
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique look among Dodgers WAGs all-black fits
On the other side of the field, Cubs players were celebrating their first playoff series victory since 2017, including the 23 year old and his wife Danielle, who have been in the spotlight for other reasons away from the field. So it was probably a huge weight off of their shoulders to enjoy a "Fly the W" victory at Wrigley Field.
Shaw does not have an Instagram account, and after about a month hiatus, Danielle was back yesterday to share some fun, candid moments after the "W," including a photo of both of them smiling ear-to-ear with the former Cubs first-round pick lifting his wife up for a big hug.
Danielle overlayed the photo with the caption, "go freakin cubs."
Mrs. Shaw also shared another Cubs WAGs celebration photo with pitcher Cade Horton's wife Blaire in a fun selfie, with the caption, "on to the next."
Next is their NL central rival Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Division Series.
Hopefully Shaw can get out of his playoffs slump and Danielle continues to share the fun, as she just did with a photo dump of all the good times from the Cubs playoff "W"s.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death
Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him
Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team
Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup