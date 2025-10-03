The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Matt Shaw's wife Danielle shares Cubs celebration bear-hug glee with her husband

The Chicago Cubs third baseman hasn't had a great postseason so far, but he still looked ecstatic in a candid moment with his wife Danielle.

Matthew Graham

Aug 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (8) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre.
Aug 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw (8) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Matt Shaw hasn't exactly been Mr. October so far, but he and his wife Danielle celebrated like every Chicago Cubs fan anyway.

Matt Shaw
Sep 24, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch (29) and third baseman Matt Shaw (6) hug after the game against New York Mets at Wrigley Field. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Cubs third baseman is still hitless for the MLB playoffs, including a very forgettable three-strikeout performance in the must win Game 3 against the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card series, which Chicago won 3-1 with a controversial strike call in the ninth inning to put the game away. (Padres players had to be held back as the umpires left the field.)

On the other side of the field, Cubs players were celebrating their first playoff series victory since 2017, including the 23 year old and his wife Danielle, who have been in the spotlight for other reasons away from the field. So it was probably a huge weight off of their shoulders to enjoy a "Fly the W" victory at Wrigley Field.

Shaw does not have an Instagram account, and after about a month hiatus, Danielle was back yesterday to share some fun, candid moments after the "W," including a photo of both of them smiling ear-to-ear with the former Cubs first-round pick lifting his wife up for a big hug.

Danielle overlayed the photo with the caption, "go freakin cubs."

Matt Shaw, Danielle Shaw
Matt Shaw lifts his wife Danielle up celebrating the Cubs' Game 3 win against the San Diego Padres. / Danielle Shaw/Instagram

Mrs. Shaw also shared another Cubs WAGs celebration photo with pitcher Cade Horton's wife Blaire in a fun selfie, with the caption, "on to the next."

Danielle Shaw
Danielle Shaw/Instagram

Next is their NL central rival Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Division Series.

Hopefully Shaw can get out of his playoffs slump and Danielle continues to share the fun, as she just did with a photo dump of all the good times from the Cubs playoff "W"s.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

