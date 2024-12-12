The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Michael Jordan destroys dude big timing him in Vegas with $1.8M flex

The NBA's GOAT billionaire ran into an arrogant golfer that wanted to show up the Chicago Bulls and Nike legend. That was a very bad idea.

Matthew Graham

Bulls guard Michael Jordan and Suns forward Charles Barkley face off in the 1993 NBA Finals.
Bulls guard Michael Jordan and Suns forward Charles Barkley face off in the 1993 NBA Finals. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michael Jordan legendarily loves two things - golfing and gambling.

Given that the NBA's GOAT and Chicago Bulls legend is jet-setting around the world with his billions of dollars (thanks primarily to his behemoth Nike Jordan brand), the 61 year old is the very definition of having "eff you money." Just look at his yacht if you need any further proof.

RELATED: Michael Jordan's mansion sells for shocking price after over 12 years on the market

Bryon Russell, Michael Jordan
June 12, 1998: Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan goes up against Utah Jazz player Bryon Russell in Game 5 of the 1998 NBA Finals. / Anne Ryan-USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

So when former PGA Tour player turned golf influencer and commentator Colt Knost stopped by the "Subpar" podcast, he shared a legendary MJ story from the famed Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas during a member-guest tournament.

"We get paired with MJ and Ben Herman," Knost recounts. "And this guy, he's acting all f***ing cock of the walk and all this, and marks his ball with a $25,000 chip. MJ sees it. He's like, 'Cute.' [He] throws a little $100,000 chip behind his ball, and he goes 'Cute, whatever your name is.' And I go, 'M[J], you keep throwing those $100,000 chips behind your ball, I'm going to take one.' He goes, 'That's fine fat boy. I have 17 more of them in my room.'"

RELATED: Michael Jordan debuts custom private jet with insane price tag, sick paint job

In the one-percenters world of big-time betting golf at ritzy private country clubs, there are many filthy rich dudes trying to one-up each other.

Michael Jordan
Nov 9, 2024: NASCAR Cup Series team owner Michael Jordan during qualifying for the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

But there's filthy rich and then there's MJ rich. This joker never had a chance.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Stephen A. who?: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket from NYC streets

Josh Allen who?: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with her fiancé

Happy Bill-idays: 24-year-old girlfriend shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Belichick

Shared love: Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele celebrate their son Benjamin’s birthday

Desert diva: Angel Reese rides camel in Dubai hilariously wearing high-end fashion fit

Published |Modified
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Parties