Michael Jordan destroys dude big timing him in Vegas with $1.8M flex
Michael Jordan legendarily loves two things - golfing and gambling.
Given that the NBA's GOAT and Chicago Bulls legend is jet-setting around the world with his billions of dollars (thanks primarily to his behemoth Nike Jordan brand), the 61 year old is the very definition of having "eff you money." Just look at his yacht if you need any further proof.
So when former PGA Tour player turned golf influencer and commentator Colt Knost stopped by the "Subpar" podcast, he shared a legendary MJ story from the famed Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas during a member-guest tournament.
"We get paired with MJ and Ben Herman," Knost recounts. "And this guy, he's acting all f***ing cock of the walk and all this, and marks his ball with a $25,000 chip. MJ sees it. He's like, 'Cute.' [He] throws a little $100,000 chip behind his ball, and he goes 'Cute, whatever your name is.' And I go, 'M[J], you keep throwing those $100,000 chips behind your ball, I'm going to take one.' He goes, 'That's fine fat boy. I have 17 more of them in my room.'"
In the one-percenters world of big-time betting golf at ritzy private country clubs, there are many filthy rich dudes trying to one-up each other.
But there's filthy rich and then there's MJ rich. This joker never had a chance.
