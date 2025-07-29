The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Azzi Fudd sneakily attends girlfriend Paige Bueckers’ Wings game

The UConn Huskies star supports her All-Star girl from seats you wouldn’t expect.

Matt Ryan

UConn student-athlete Paige Bueckers and UConn student-athlete Azzi Fudd walk onto the stage during the Final Four Champions victory parade and rally outside of the XL Center in Hartford, CT.
UConn student-athlete Paige Bueckers and UConn student-athlete Azzi Fudd walk onto the stage during the Final Four Champions victory parade and rally outside of the XL Center in Hartford, CT. / Scott Rausenberger-Imagn Images

Azzi Fudd was at Paige Bueckers’ Dallas Wings again on Monday night. She just wasn’t in a noticeable seat like courtside.

Fudd, 22, and Bueckers, 23, helped lead the UConn Huskies to their first national championship since 2016, and have been inseparable since.

We saw Fudd at Bueckers’ big WNBA draft night where she stole the show with a glam makeover, and then in her shiny cocktail dress for Bueckers’ after-party. They even were seen holding hands at a game.

Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd
Bueckers and Fudd have a moment together during All-Star weekend. / Paige Bueckers/Instagram

At WNBA All-Star weekend, Bueckers hard launched their relationship by confirming they are indeed a couple, and then swooned over Fudd’s provocative fit at the game itself.

On Monday, Fudd posted on Instagram Stories she’s at the Wings vs. the champion New York Liberty game in Dallas and posted Bueckers making the game’s first shot from up in the crowd. Fudd wrote, “Great way to start the game 🤩“

Azzi Fudd
Azzi Fudd/Instagram

While that’s probably the players’ family section, couldn’t Bueckers and Dallas get her the VIP courtside treatment?

They really aren’t bad seats and Fudd can be inconspicuous there and sneakily watch the game — probably what she prefers. Plus, she’ll get to take photos with Bueckers and hang with her after the game.

Azzi Fudd (left) and Paige Bueckers (middle)
Azzi Fudd (left) and Paige Bueckers (middle) / Azzi Fudd/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

