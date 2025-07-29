Azzi Fudd sneakily attends girlfriend Paige Bueckers’ Wings game
Azzi Fudd was at Paige Bueckers’ Dallas Wings again on Monday night. She just wasn’t in a noticeable seat like courtside.
Fudd, 22, and Bueckers, 23, helped lead the UConn Huskies to their first national championship since 2016, and have been inseparable since.
We saw Fudd at Bueckers’ big WNBA draft night where she stole the show with a glam makeover, and then in her shiny cocktail dress for Bueckers’ after-party. They even were seen holding hands at a game.
At WNBA All-Star weekend, Bueckers hard launched their relationship by confirming they are indeed a couple, and then swooned over Fudd’s provocative fit at the game itself.
On Monday, Fudd posted on Instagram Stories she’s at the Wings vs. the champion New York Liberty game in Dallas and posted Bueckers making the game’s first shot from up in the crowd. Fudd wrote, “Great way to start the game 🤩“
While that’s probably the players’ family section, couldn’t Bueckers and Dallas get her the VIP courtside treatment?
They really aren’t bad seats and Fudd can be inconspicuous there and sneakily watch the game — probably what she prefers. Plus, she’ll get to take photos with Bueckers and hang with her after the game.
