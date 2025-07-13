Phillies Slugger Alec Bohm Forced To Leave Early Against Padres With Injury
As the Philadelphia Phillies continue their important weekend series against the San Diego Padres, one of their key players was forced to leave the game early on Saturday.
After losing the opener of their three-game set to the Padres, the Phillies are trying to end the first half of the season on a high note. This is a key series for potential tie-breakers down the road, and Philadelphia was hoping to win two out of three contests.
They'll have to do it without starting third baseman Alec Bohm.
He was forced to leave the game early after being hit by a Yu Darvish pitch in the ribs, which is what the team is now diagnosing as bruised.
Bohm has been a hard player to figure out for the Phillies throughout his career.
There have been plenty of ups and downs which resulted in the team looking to upgrade at the hot corner this past offseason.
However, the former All-Star has played well in 2025 after a terrible start to the campaign.
In 90 games, he has slashed .282/.326/.397 with eight home runs and 42 RBI. While he doesn’t provide a ton of power from third base, he has at least been above average overall this year.
Now, with him being forced to leave the game with this injury, it is certainly a concern for the team going forward.
Thankfully, his replacement Edmundo Sosa was up for the challenge, with the backup infielder coming through with the bases loaded by producing a two-RBI double with two outs in the fifth inning to give Philadelphia a 4-3 lead.
