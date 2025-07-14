Skinny Luka Doncic seen partying with another NBA star in Greece amid Lakers drama
Skinny Luka Doncic was seen looking even skinner in new photos. Now, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar showed off his new look while having a good time at Jordan’s “Board of Greatness” event in Greece amid the team drama back home.
Meanwhile, teammate LeBron was spotted dancing his behind off at a Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico and getting rowdy with Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. While all that sounds like fun activities in the offseason, things have gotten bitter between the 40-year-old James and the Lakers after it was reported the team met with the 26-year-old Doncic about building around him for the future and didn’t involve their biggest star for the last seven years. LeBron also wasn’t informed about the change of team ownership while Doncic was.
With that going on, Doncic attending the Jordan event where he took some epic photos. One with teammate Rui Hachimura:
In the same photo, he’s with other players while next to Jordan himself.
Doncic seemed to be the life of the party, hanging out with Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo and taking some shots together.
It’s good to see that Doncic is actually fueling his body with something, albeit some tequila.
All jokes aside, he’s looking great, which should thrill Lakers fans amid the LeBron uncertainty.
