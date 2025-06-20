The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tom Brady rips Eli Manning Giants jersey still bitter about Super Bowl losses

The NFL QB GOAT and Patriots legend somehow loss to Eli Manning twice in the Super Bowl. The seven-time winner is still bitter about it.

Matthew Graham

Tom Brady never forgets.

While the seven-time Super Bowl champion, winning six with the New England Patriots and one without Bill Belichick for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, somehow lost twice to Eli Manning and the New York Giants, including the one time having a historic undefeated season on the line.

Eli Manning, Tom Brady
Fast forward to slow news Friday at Fanatics Fest, and the FOX Sports $375-million man and Las Vegas Raiders minority owner, who is also good buddies with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, went full WWE villain, even walking out to Cody Rhodes' "Kingdom," deciding to rip an Eli Manning jersey that was almost assuredly planted there by the organizers (after stomping on a New York Jets jersey).

Manning, also one to never run away from publicity, then jumped on Brady to complete the forced bit.

Other seemingly produced wannabe viral clips included breaking a fake Lombardi Trophy with former teammate Rob Gronkowski...

... and throwing up bricks from 3-point range.

OK. OK. You're right. The airballs from 3-point range are fully legit.

So while the NFL QB GOAT can still have a killer physique at 47 years old, his basketball game is almost as embarrassing as his WWE impersonation.

But then he's having the last laugh as we begrudgingly write about it.

