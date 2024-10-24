Dana White Offers Shot at UFC Contract to Unknown Fighter at Presser
Closed mouths don't get fed with one MMA fighter jawing at the chance to be in the UFC.
UFC 308 Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Prelim Card Predictions
The latest season of Dana White's Contender Series came to as close earlier this month but that didn't stop up-and-coming prospect Dorobshokh Nabotov from shooting his shot at a UFC contract, crashing the UFC 308 press conference on Thursday to do so.
Fighter Tells White He's Ready For The UFC
Taking up the microphone for a question, the relatively unknown Nabotov introduced himself to Dana White, telling the UFC CEO he's ready to fight in the big show. White would hear out the undefeated prospect, asking why he wasn't on Contender Series weeks ago.
After some back-and-forth, White allowed Nabotov to rush onstage for a follow-up conversation backstage.
White Says He'll Sign Nabotov IF He Impresses On 'Looking For A Fight'
As it turns out, White didn't sign Nabotov to the UFC right away, but instead gave the 7-0 fighter the opportunity to earn that right on a regional show on a future episode of Dana White's 'Looking For A Fight' where the UFC boss scouts talent across the world.
"We literally just got this put together within the last 30 minutes," White offered an update on Nabotov in an interview with TMZ. "So, yeah, that kid hits me up. That wasn't set up. I didn't know that guy. I didn't know he was going to say that. we looked into it. Looks like he's 7-0, he's claiming he's 9-0. You never know with these fights that happen in Russia.
"So, I am actually flying to Korea for Dana White's Looking For A Fight, that's on YouTube. "The Korean Zombie" is putting on a show. He started his own promotion out there. December 14th, Looking For A Fight: Korea. I'm gonna have him put that kid on the card, and we're gonna find out what he's got that night, I'll sign him."
"The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung became a MMA promoter not long after the former UFC title challenger retired from fighting with a KO loss to Max Holloway last year.
Hoping to make to name for himself on Zombie's show is the 25 year-old Dorobshokh Nabotov, who has yet to be beaten across seven pro fights. Nabotov's coming off a majority decision win over 7-1 Murad Bilarov at AMC Fight Night last November and is a former IMMAF European Champion.
UFC 308 Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway Full Card Odds & Best Bets
Read More UFC & MMA News
Max Holloway Names Career-Defining Moment, and It's Not Justin Gaethje KO
Ilia Topuria Explain 3-Year Plan to Become UFC GOAT
Ilia Topuria & Max Holloway Rule Out Quick Turnaround at UFC 312
Max Holloway: The UFC’s Ultimate Iron Chin
Stick with MMA Knockout for moreFREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.